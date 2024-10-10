Burnt body is found dumped in Spain’s Tenerife: Murder probe is launched after victim was ‘tied up’

THE burnt body of a man has been discovered on the island of Tenerife.

The corpse was found on the south of the island on Monday with visible signs of having suffered a violent death.

The charred body had been tied up, according to reports by local media outlet El Dia.

The grisly discovery was made in Arico, on the southeast of the island, with little details being revealed about the investigation.

The corpse, which has yet to be identified, was located inside a tunnel under the TF-1 motorway.

The tunnel is reported to connect the town of La Listada with the Arico coast.

A murder investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil force.

It comes after the dismembered body of a Belgian woman was found close to La Listada in April this year.

Expat Laura Trappeniers (left), who lived on Costa Adeje, was allegedly murdered by three of her countrymen. Her husband Marc Francis (right) remains missing and has not been seen since disappearing alongside his wife on April 22

Expat Laura Trappeniers, who lived on Costa Adeje, was allegedly murdered by three of her countrymen.

Her body was missing two legs and a hand when it was found and was in a deep state of decomposition.

Laura’s husband Marc Francis remains missing and has not been seen since disappearing alongside his wife on April 22.

The three men accused of killing Laura remain in prison ahead of a trial.

There is no suggestion yet that the body discovered is that of Laura’s husband.

The investigation continues.