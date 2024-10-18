‘Safe cracker’ arrested after crime spree targeting gym lockers in Spain’s Malaga

A CUNNING lockpick used his combination code cracking skills to go on a crime spree targeting gym rats in Malaga.

The 36-year-old man had been targeting a local gym in the Teatinos neighbourhood for weeks, leaving victims stunned and confused after discovering their belongings missing from their lockers.

Seven separate complaints to police reported missing items including cash, phones, wallets, and jewellery, with the victims puzzled as there were no signs of forced entry.

Their belongings had seemingly simply vanished.

It did not take police long to deduce that the thief must have been cracking the combination code padlocks and then locking them again afterwards to avoid suspicion.

The suspect had been using a simple yet effective trick: signing up for one day passes at the gym.

Once inside, he would stroll over to the locker room, select his targets, and then deftly pick the combination locks.

It is presumed that he used skilled techniques such as feeling for subtle tension changes in the dials and listening to the clicks and tumblers inside the lock as they are turned.

Police launched an investigation and detectives were able to identify the suspect through CCTV footage and witness statements.

The man, who was known to travel from Granada to commit his crimes, was eventually tracked down and arrested. He has since appeared in court and been remanded in custody.