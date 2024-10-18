18 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Oct, 2024 @ 15:00
··
1 min read

‘Safe cracker’ arrested after crime spree targeting gym lockers in Spain’s Malaga

by

A CUNNING lockpick used his combination code cracking skills to go on a crime spree targeting gym rats in Malaga.

The 36-year-old man had been targeting a local gym in the Teatinos neighbourhood for weeks, leaving victims stunned and confused after discovering their belongings missing from their lockers.

Seven separate complaints to police reported missing items including cash, phones, wallets, and jewellery, with the victims puzzled as there were no signs of forced entry. 

Their belongings had seemingly simply vanished.

READ MORE: Watch: Chaos as ‘electric car sparks huge fire while charging’ in southern Spain – torching six other vehicles and sparking power cuts

It did not take police long to deduce that the thief must have been cracking the combination code padlocks and then locking them again afterwards to avoid suspicion.

The suspect had been using a simple yet effective trick: signing up for one day passes at the gym. 

Once inside, he would stroll over to the locker room, select his targets, and then deftly pick the combination locks. 

READ MORE: Brits ‘barred’ from entering Spain ‘because of Brexit’ after their easyJet flight was diverted from Gibraltar to Malaga

It is presumed that he used skilled techniques such as feeling for subtle tension changes in the dials and listening to the clicks and tumblers inside the lock as they are turned. 

Police launched an investigation and detectives were able to identify the suspect through CCTV footage and witness statements. 

The man, who was known to travel from Granada to commit his crimes, was eventually tracked down and arrested. He has since appeared in court and been remanded in custody.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

La Historia de los Casinos y el Futuro del Juego Online: Entrevista exclusiva con Manuel López, crítico de casinos, sobre Swiper Casino

Sotogrande Aerial View Wiki
Next Story

Sotogrande could be bought by Saudi Arabia ‘within months’: Luxury resort in southern Spain loved by British royals goes on sale

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

La Historia de los Casinos y el Futuro del Juego Online: Entrevista exclusiva con Manuel López, crítico de casinos, sobre Swiper Casino

Los casinos han simbolizado durante mucho tiempo el lujo y

Fighting back flames: Expats join forces with the WWF to protect against forest fires

THE WWF has teamed up with expat residents to fight