British hiker drops dead in front of wife and friends outside picturesque monastery in Spain

A BRITISH hiker has tragically died in front of his wife and friends in northern Spain.

The 73-year-old suddenly collapsed outside the Monastery of Valvanera (pictured above) in Anguiano.

The mountainous town, home to around 540 people, is situated in the wine-growing region of La Rioja.

According to emergency services, the alarm was raised at around 3pm on Saturday.

A woman reported that a man had fainted at the entrance to a hostel situated at the monastery.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but could nothing more than confirm the Brit’s death.

The group were on the hiking path that goes from the Monastery of Valvanera to Pancrudos.

An autopsy is being carried out on the Brit but all signs point to natural causes being behind the death.

Mental health experts have been working with the man’s wife and friends.