20 Oct, 2024
20 Oct, 2024 @ 11:55
Must-buy: These ‘elegant’ rain boots for just €9.99 are flying off Carrefour’s shelves in Spain

AS the last couple of weeks have proven, when it rains in Spain, it very often pours.

And with winter coming up, a pair of rain boots is an essential item for your wardrobe.

But the staple footwear rarely comes cheap, particularly in traditional shoe or department stores like El Corte Ingles.

Enter Carrefour, the French supermarket that has thousands of locations across Spanish territory.

Its ever-growing clothing department is becoming increasingly popular thanks to its bargains on everyday items.

The latest product to fly off the shelves are its rain boots, which come in many colours and designs.

The most popular, which has sold out in many stores, are the €9.99 pair that come with a water resistant gloss.

They come in khaki, beige and dark khaki and range in sizes from 36 to 42.

The boots are in a Chelsea style, meaning they have elastic on the sides, making them easier to slip on and off.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

