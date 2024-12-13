Exclusive: Real reason why Brits’ favourite bacon disappeared from supermarket shelves in Spain – and if it will return

THE manufacturer behind one of the few bacon rasher products in Spain has revealed why it disappeared from shelves a couple of months ago.

It follows a string of complaints from British expats, who took to social media to ask where they could find the product.

The item in question is the Oscar Meyer streaky bacon rashers, which are usually sold in Mercadona and many other big-name supermarkets across the country.

The firm told the Olive Press today that the reason behind the stock issues has been the damage caused by the deadly DANA floods in Valencia.

A spokesperson told this paper: “As a result of the recent storm, the factory where we make Oscar Mayer bacon and sausages has been severely affected.”

The company assured that the product will return to stores ‘as soon as possible’.

The spokesperson added: “The company is working hard to gradually restore the presence of our main products on the shelves. Thank you very much for your support and trust.”

Brits online complained this month how they hadn’t seen the product on shelves for weeks.

One wrote on a Mallorca expat forum: “Does anyone know why Oscar Meyer bacon is no longer available in any supermarkets?…

“Carrefour, Mercadona and Aldi haven’t had any for two weeks now. Carrefour told me they’ve stopped stocking the ‘thin’ one and only do grueso (thick), but don’t have that either…

“Frustrating… I’ve tried many others and they just don’t cut it!”

A search on the Mercadona website today shows the product is still ‘out of stock’, even on the mainland.

Another Brit added: “I wondered why I couldn’t get it! It really is the best crispy bacon and our Aldi hasn’t had it for weeks.”

One said: “It’s the only real streaky bacon. The cheaper supermarket bacon is cheap cuts of pork, shaped and put together with meat glue.”