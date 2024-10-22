Fears for missing woman in Mallorca: Police launch appeal for Sarah, 46, who vanished from Palma

AN urgent appeal has been launched for a missing woman in Mallorca.

National missing person’s database SOS Desaparecidos has shared a photo of Sarah Elizabeth Lawrie, who it says has not been seen since vanishing from Palma de Mallorca on Monday.

The 46-year-old woman is described as slim with brown hair, brown eyes and measures 1.7m tall.

SOS was unable to give any more details about Sarah when contacted by the Olive Press, including her nationality.

The foundation said everything it knew about her was on the poster, having come from local police.

Do you know Sarah or have more information to help this case? Contact tips@theolivepress.es