Two brothers are brutally bashed unconscious in a pub car park after a row over whose turn it was on a foosball table in Spain’s Balearics

A PAIR of brothers were bashed unconscious with rocks after a row over whose turn it was at the pub foosball table in Formentera.

The vicious assault, which also saw an innocent female bystander hit in the eye, occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning outside the establishment in San Ferrant.

Following the initial row, the victims had decided to leave for another nearby venue to avoid further trouble.

However hours later, as the brothers returned to collect their car from the pub’s parking lot, they were ambushed by the same two men, who were lying in wait armed with large rocks.

Formentera

The assailants repeatedly struck the brothers in the head with the rocks, leaving them unconscious with severe injuries.

During the attack, a woman was also struck in the eye by one of the projectiles before the perpetrators fled the scene.

Witnesses immediately called emergency services, with both Guardia Civil and medical personnel rushing to the scene.

All three victims were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Following a swift investigation, Guardia Civil officers identified the alleged attackers – described as two men who were known to frequent both pubs involved in the incident.

Both suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning and have been charged with grievous bodily harm. They are due to appear before a judge later today.