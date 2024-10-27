27 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Oct, 2024 @ 12:00
·
1 min read

Must visit: Spain’s very own Venice known as the ‘town of bridges’ that’s less than a two-hour drive from Barcelona

by
Spain’s very own Venice known as the ‘town of bridges’ that’s less than a two-hour drive from Barcelona

A CATALUNYA town offers a real flavour of Venice without having to fly to Italy and to pay the high prices when you get there.

Empuriabrava- known as the ‘town of bridges’- with a population of around 8,000 is part of the Castellon de Empuries municipality in the Alto Emporda region in Girona province.

The Costa Brava town is backed by the Emporda Marshes Natural Park and has a beach that is 1.5 kilometres long with the coveted ‘Blue Flag’ rating.

AERIAL VIEW

It is regarded as having one of Europe’s most important residential marinas and has around 24 kilometres of navigable canals.

Building projects took off almost six decades ago with plan for presented to the council for the marina- with homes constructed to bring a classical Venetian style.

It is also unsurprisingly branded as the ‘second Venice’ of Europe.

Work started in 1967 and properties were quickly sold especially to German customers.

A second phase started in 1965 with an extension of 600 hectares which was not finished due to environmental concerns coupled with an economic crisis.

Protests and campaigns to preserve the land resulted in the Cataln government creating the Emporda Marshes park in 1983.

The management of the marina went from private to public control since the the 1980s.

This switch consolidated the residential status of Empuriabrava, with infrastructure improvements for a more stable and less seasonal population.

Besides reasonably priced canal trips, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of restaurants, bars, and hotels or just take in the beach.

And just a few kilometres away is the town of Figueres- the birthplace of the famous Spanish painter, Salvador Dali.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Ancient Roman forum is discovered in Spain: Experts believe it served this special purpose

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas with pool garage - € 325
Next Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas with pool garage – € 325,000

Latest from Catalunya

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas with pool garage - € 325

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas with pool garage – € 325,000

Apartment Mijas, Málaga   2 beds   2 baths €
3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palmanova with garage - € 449

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palmanova with garage – € 449,000

Flat Palmanova, Majorca   3 beds   2 baths €