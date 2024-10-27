27 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Oct, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas with pool garage – € 325,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas with pool garage - € 325

Apartment

Mijas, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 325,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas with pool garage - € 325,000

Very nice ground-floor apartment with a lovely furnished terrace, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, fully renovated with high-quality materials. It has an open kitchen with appliances, a beautiful living room, and is fully equipped and tastefully decorated. This apartment faces the pool, allowing you to swim directly from your home. It is close to everything, not far from the Miramar shopping center, and the beach is only 300 meters away on foot. The apartment is located in the highly sought-after Club La Costa residence. It offers a very nice environment, perfect for vacations or simply… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain’s very own Venice known as the ‘town of bridges’ that’s less than a two-hour drive from Barcelona
Previous Story

Must visit: Spain’s very own Venice known as the ‘town of bridges’ that’s less than a two-hour drive from Barcelona

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palmanova with garage - € 449

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palmanova with garage – € 449,000

Flat Palmanova, Majorca   3 beds   2 baths €

Starkes Netzwerk

Der Bürgermeister von Estepona, José Maria Urbano, der Präsident der