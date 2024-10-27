2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas with pool garage – € 325,000

Apartment Mijas, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 325,000

Very nice ground-floor apartment with a lovely furnished terrace, featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, fully renovated with high-quality materials. It has an open kitchen with appliances, a beautiful living room, and is fully equipped and tastefully decorated. This apartment faces the pool, allowing you to swim directly from your home. It is close to everything, not far from the Miramar shopping center, and the beach is only 300 meters away on foot. The apartment is located in the highly sought-after Club La Costa residence. It offers a very nice environment, perfect for vacations or simply…