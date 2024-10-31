Outrage after 42,000 chickens drown on a farm in Spain’s Andalucia after being struck by DANA storm

ANIMAL activists are in uproar after 42,000 chickens drowned on a farm in Andalucia during the deadly DANA this week.

READ SPAIN FLOODS LATEST AS 158 CONFIRMED DEAD

The horror incident took place on a poultry farm near Dolar, Granada, when the storm passed through the Guadix region on Tuesday.

Sources from the Granada Provincial Council said the farm’s workers entered the chick coup at around midday to discover they had all drowned due to the rains flooding the building.

Animal rights group PACMA lamented the deaths on social media.

They wrote: Yesterday 42,000 chickens drowned on an agricultural farm in Dolar (Granada) after the passage of DANA.

“42,000 lives suffered an agonising death from living exploited and locked up.

“They are not numbers, they are living beings. Don’t be an accomplice to this. Go vegan.”