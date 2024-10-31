Spain floods latest: 158 dead with ‘hundreds more missing or trapped’ as heavy rainfall and feared DANA to continue into the weekend

AT least 158 people have been confirmed dead in the worst floods to hit Spain in well over a century.

The vast majority of them, 155, are in the province of Valencia alone, while two are in Castilla La-Mancha and one, a British expat, in Malaga (Andalucia).

Meanwhile, the DANA continues to flood the region of Valencia, specifically Castellon.

The province has been on a red alert due to heavy rainfall throughout Thursday morning, and in towns such as Tirig more than 210 litres per square metre of water have accumulated.

The threat level was lowered to orange in the afternoon along the coast and in the north of the province, which still means there is a significant risk to life.

The government of Valencia has sent an alert to everyone’s phone in the region, telling them to stay home and avoid all travel.

Meanwhile, a hydrological alert has also been sent, warning of surging rivers which could see banks overflow in Castellon.

In Tarragona, near Barcelona, local showers and incredibly intense and and Civil Protection force has asked residents to avoid travel, especially in Montsia, Baix Ebre, Terra Alta and Ribera d’Ebre, where the danger is most prevalent.

Spain’s Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, said on Thursday that ‘there are many’ who are still missing.

“We cannot specify the exact number,” she said in an interview on Telecinco.

In ‘ground zero’ towns like Paiporta and Masanasa, Valencia, she said ‘there may be people stuck in garages and basements after they went to get their cars and there is no contact with them.’

In the province of Valencia, the Guardia Civil has carried out an incredible 3,400 rescues since Tuesday and it is estimated that around 300 people are still isolated or trapped.

In Castilla-La Mancha, the situation remains dire in the towns of Mira and Letur, where 57 members of the Army have joined the search for at least five missing people today.

It comes after weather experts today warned that the storms are ‘not over’.

According to state weather agency Aemet, the so-called DANA weather system will affect large parts of the country over Thursday, Friday and the weekend.

The high isolated area of depression is expected to leave ‘extremely dangerous’ amounts of rain in Castellon, Valencia, today, before moving to the Balearic Islands over the weekend.

Meanwhile, parts of Andalucia will be placed on an orange alert for rain tomorrow.

Aemet wrote on X: “We are going to send a very clear message and we are going to make it clear. The meteorological emergency is not over. The storm is still over Spain.

??Continuará la situación adversa durante el fin de semana.



??Consulta la predicción meteorológica y los avisos en vigor.



?Antes de viajar, comprueba el estado de las carreteras con la @DGTes.



?Sigue las recomendaciones de @proteccioncivil. https://t.co/ybCocl0XPK — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 31, 2024

Weather warnings for Friday, according to Aemet

“There are very intense storms, yesterday in Andalucia, today in Castellon. We are going to continue like this for most of the week.”

It added: “The adverse situation will continue over the weekend. Check the weather forecast and latest warnings.

“Before travelling, check the condition of the roads with the DGT. Follow the recommendations of

@proteccioncivil.”

Mallorca and Menorca are under an orange alert from 10am tomorrow until at least Saturday morning.

Both islands could see up to 120mm of rain in just a few hours. It comes just a week after Mallorca witnessed extreme flooding.

In Andalucia, large parts of Huelva are on an orange alert for rainfall tomorrow, with up to 120mm expected.

Meanwhile, an urgent red alert was issued for parts of Valencia today as the region continues to suffer its deadliest floods in over a century.

?? AVISO ROJO | Lluvias muy intensas en el norte de la provincia de Castellón: pueden acumularse más de 180 l/m².



¡Peligro extremo! ¡No viaje por la zona salvo que sea estrictamente necesario!



En zonas próximas de Cataluña y Comunitat Valencian continúa el aviso naranja. pic.twitter.com/B9aYnKTH3Y — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 31, 2024

In a warning on X it wrote: “RED WARNING: Very heavy rain in the north of the province of Castellon: more than 180l/m2 may accumulate.

“Extreme danger! Do not travel in the area unless absolutely necessary!

“In nearby areas of Catalonia and the Valencian Community, the orange warning continues.”