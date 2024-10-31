31 Oct, 2024
31 Oct, 2024 @ 17:46
1 min read

Valencia faces water cuts following historic DANA flooding

by
VALENCIA City will help its 13 neighbouring towns affected by DANA storm floods in maintaining uninterrupted supplies of drinking water.

Valencia’s mayor Maria Jose Catala says overnight water pressure will be reduced in the city and cuts will be made- if needed.

“This is a dramatic situation but Valencia will take the strength to help them,” said Catala.

She explained that Valencia acts as a hub for water purification and distributes supplies via a network it to 51 other municipalities.

The heavy rain have caused serious problems with metropolitan water supply infrastructures and that’s led the City Council to decide to lower the water pressure in the city.

“This will not have any consequences for supplies in Valencia”, the mayor emphasised.

The pressure reductions will take place between 1am and 7am.

Maria Jose Catala said: “If there was ever a time when Valencia had to show leadership in help, strength and its emotional and real connection with the metropolitan area of the city, it is this one.”

Catala referred to the great flood of 1957 which took between 80 and 100 lives in Valencia City.

She said that during that disaster, the neighbouring metropolitan municipalities greatly helped the city.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

