Watch: Survivors of deadly floods in Spain carry food, clothes and supplies on their backs to donate to nearby devastated villages

AS recovery efforts begin, heartwarming footage has emerged online showing kind souls helping victims of the Valencia flooding.

Though the rain has subsided, the crisis in Valencia is far from over.

Rescue teams are working around the clock to get people to safety and to recover bodies lost in the deluge as the death toll nears 200.

La solidaridad de los valencianos no tiene límite. Esto es gente con ayuda cruzando Valencia para llegar a Paiporta a pie para llevar comida, mantas, palas, agua y todo lo que han podido reunir.



Despite all the horror, Valencia’s citizens have rallied to help their own in ‘ground zero’ Paiporta, where almost half the victims have died.

A heartwarming video shared to X (formerly Twitter) shows residents walking to nearby neighbourhoods affected by the flooding.

They were carrying food, water and clothes to help the victims.

The caption reads: “Valencian’s solidarity knows no bounds. These people are crossing the bridge on foot to Paiporta to bring blankets, food, water, anything people need.”

It comes as expats have rallied to help those affected throughout Spain with many local Facebook groups asking those you require aid to put their details in the comments for kind hearted people to help.