Major update for weather across Spain this weekend as feared DANA to rage on

WEATHER experts in Spain have warned that the storms are ‘not over’ following the deaths of at least 95 people this week.

According to state weather agency Aemet, the so-called DANA weather system will affect large parts of the country over Thursday, Friday and the weekend.

The high isolated area of depression is expected to leave ‘extremely dangerous’ amounts of rain in Castellon, Valencia, today, before moving to the Balearic Islands over the weekend.

Meanwhile, parts of Andalucia will be placed on an orange alert for rain tomorrow.

Aemet wrote on X: “We are going to send a very clear message and we are going to make it clear. The meteorological emergency is not over. The storm is still over Spain.

??Continuará la situación adversa durante el fin de semana.



??Consulta la predicción meteorológica y los avisos en vigor.



?Antes de viajar, comprueba el estado de las carreteras con la @DGTes.



?Sigue las recomendaciones de @proteccioncivil. https://t.co/ybCocl0XPK — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 31, 2024

Weather warnings for Friday, according to Aemet

“There are very intense storms, yesterday in Andalucia, today in Castellon. We are going to continue like this for most of the week.”

It added: “The adverse situation will continue over the weekend. Check the weather forecast and latest warnings.

“Before travelling, check the condition of the roads with the DGT. Follow the recommendations of

@proteccioncivil.”

Mallorca and Menorca are under an orange alert from 10am tomorrow until at least Saturday morning.

Both islands could see up to 120mm of rain in just a few hours. It comes just a week after Mallorca witnessed extreme flooding.

In Andalucia, large parts of Huelva are on an orange alert for rainfall tomorrow, with up to 120mm expected.

Meanwhile, an urgent red alert was issued for parts of Valencia today as the region continues to suffer its deadliest floods in over a century.

At least 95 people have been killed by the DANA storms, with many more still missing.

?? AVISO ROJO | Lluvias muy intensas en el norte de la provincia de Castellón: pueden acumularse más de 180 l/m².



¡Peligro extremo! ¡No viaje por la zona salvo que sea estrictamente necesario!



En zonas próximas de Cataluña y Comunitat Valencian continúa el aviso naranja. pic.twitter.com/B9aYnKTH3Y — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 31, 2024

State weather agency Aemet today issued yet another red alert – the most severe – for heavy rainfall.

In a warning on X it wrote: “RED WARNING: Very heavy rain in the north of the province of Castellon: more than 180l/m2 may accumulate.

“Extreme danger! Do not travel in the area unless absolutely necessary!

“In nearby areas of Catalonia and the Valencian Community, the orange warning continues.”