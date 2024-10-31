Watch: Helicopter footage shows devastation of DANA floods in Spain’s Valencia as viewers compare aftermath to ‘The Walking Dead’

THE sheer devastation from the deadly DANA floods has been laid bare by jaw-dropping helicopter footage.

The series of videos were shared by the Policia Nacional force, among the many to be taking part in the ongoing and ‘difficult’ rescue mission.

In one two-and-a-half minute video, large swathes of land can be seen submerged in muddy water.

Meanwhile, whole roads can be seen littered with smashed up and abandoned cars.

The scenes have been compared to The Walking Dead, a hugely popular television series about a post-zombie apocalypse world.

Elsewhere in the video, a large building is seen billowing thick columns of black smoke, while street after street is seen filled with piled up cars and debris.

Meanwhile, there appears to be no one on the streets, as if the city has been abandoned.

Nuestros compañeros de la Jefatura Superior de #Valencia han guardado un minuto de silencio por las víctimas de la #DANA #INUNDACIóN pic.twitter.com/x1OCa1aJPD — Policía Nacional (@policia) October 31, 2024

The Policia Nacional held a one minute’s silence today to pay their respects to the lives lost so far.

It comes as latest figures show at least 158 people have been confirmed dead in the worst floods to hit Spain in well over a century.

The vast majority of them, 155, are in the province of Valencia alone, while two are in Castilla La-Mancha and one, a British expat, in Malaga (Andalucia).

Meanwhile, the DANA continues to flood the region of Valencia, specifically Castellon.

The province has been on a red alert due to heavy rainfall throughout Thursday morning, and in towns such as Tirig more than 210 litres per square metre of water have accumulated.

The threat level was lowered to orange in the afternoon along the coast and in the north of the province, which still means there is a significant risk to life.

The government of Valencia has sent an alert to everyone’s phone in the region, telling them to stay home and avoid all travel.

Meanwhile, a hydrological alert has also been sent, warning of surging rivers which could see banks overflow in Castellon.

In Tarragona, near Barcelona, local showers and incredibly intense and and Civil Protection force has asked residents to avoid travel, especially in Montsia, Baix Ebre, Terra Alta and Ribera d’Ebre, where the danger is most prevalent.

Spain’s Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, said on Thursday that ‘there are many’ who are still missing.

“We cannot specify the exact number,” she said in an interview on Telecinco.

In ‘ground zero’ towns like Paiporta and Masanasa, Valencia, she said ‘there may be people stuck in garages and basements after they went to get their cars and there is no contact with them.’

In the province of Valencia, the Guardia Civil has carried out an incredible 3,400 rescues since Tuesday and it is estimated that around 300 people are still isolated or trapped.