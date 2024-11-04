4 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Nov, 2024 @ 15:00
·
1 min read

Is Spain’s rental market starting to cool off? Nationwide numbers are down – but prices are still spiralling where it matters in Barcelona and Madrid

by
How much money do I need to buy or rent a property in Spain? Latest study shows figure is continuing to rise

THE cost of renting in Spain has finally started to trend downwards after nearly three years of steep rises.

The average price is now €13 per square metre across the country, down from a peak of €13.35 three months ago.

A nationwide reduction of 2.62% since June might not be enough to start popping the champagne for the 24% of the country who rent (2022 figures).

But it could mark the start of a return to sanity for a rental market that span out of control after Covid-induced trough of €10.35 sqm in October 2021

READ MORE: EU appoints its first-ever housing tsar to battle property crises plaguing Spain and other member countries

The summer months saw a sudden and significant drop off in rental price increases, with the rate going down by 26% between June and August.

Nonetheless, €13 sqm still represents a year-on-year increase of 10.2% – and even an increase of 0.1% on last month.

And there is little respite for where it matters, with rental prices in Madrid surging by 15.9% and Barcelona 13.5%.

Barcelona remains Spain’s most expensive capital to rent, with rates at €23.1 sqm, followed by Madrid (€20.6 sqm) and San Sebastián (€17.9 sqm). 

READ MORE: Lack of new housing slammed for prices in Spain’s Andalucia shooting up 8.3% in a year – with one city particularly affected

All fifty provincial capitals registered rental price increases apart from Lleida, curiously, which was the only exception at a 0.9% decrease.

Tourist-heavy regions such as Alicante and Malaga saw rises 13.9% and 13.8% respectively, with renting in the Costa del Sol now costing €14.8 sqm.

Barcelona is also the priciest province for rentals, averaging €19.8 sqm, surpassing Madrid (€18.8 sqm), the Balearic Islands (€17.6 sqm), and Guipúzcoa (€16 sqm). 

In contrast, Jaén (€5.8 sqm), Ciudad Real (€6.1 sqm), and Zamora (€6.2 sqm) are the most affordable.

Rent prices rose in every region, led by the Community of Madrid with a 16.3% increase. 

Notably, several regions suffering from ‘oversaturation’ reported smaller rises, including the Balearic Islands (9.3%), the Canary Islands (8.8%) and Andalucia (8.7%).

Even Catalunya rose by only 10.8%.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Exclusive: No deal for Gibraltar could see far reaching economic pain in Spain but La Linea ‘shouldn’t fall to the narcos’ says mayor

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Keep your cool – and your heat!: Sustainable and high quality insulating cork spray application services for homes and businesses now in Andalucia  

We’re excited to announce that Spray Masters, originally founded in

Befürchtung einer neuen Epidemie im überschwemmten spanischen Valencia aufgrund von stehendem und kontaminiertem Wasser: Impfstoffe werden an Einheimische verteilt

Von Laurence Dollimore VALENCIA hat damit begonnen, Einheimische und Freiwillige zu impfen,