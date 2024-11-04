Is Spain’s rental market starting to cool off? Nationwide numbers are down – but prices are still spiralling where it matters in Barcelona and Madrid

THE cost of renting in Spain has finally started to trend downwards after nearly three years of steep rises.

The average price is now €13 per square metre across the country, down from a peak of €13.35 three months ago.

A nationwide reduction of 2.62% since June might not be enough to start popping the champagne for the 24% of the country who rent (2022 figures).

But it could mark the start of a return to sanity for a rental market that span out of control after Covid-induced trough of €10.35 sqm in October 2021

The summer months saw a sudden and significant drop off in rental price increases, with the rate going down by 26% between June and August.

Nonetheless, €13 sqm still represents a year-on-year increase of 10.2% – and even an increase of 0.1% on last month.

And there is little respite for where it matters, with rental prices in Madrid surging by 15.9% and Barcelona 13.5%.

Barcelona remains Spain’s most expensive capital to rent, with rates at €23.1 sqm, followed by Madrid (€20.6 sqm) and San Sebastián (€17.9 sqm).

All fifty provincial capitals registered rental price increases apart from Lleida, curiously, which was the only exception at a 0.9% decrease.

Tourist-heavy regions such as Alicante and Malaga saw rises 13.9% and 13.8% respectively, with renting in the Costa del Sol now costing €14.8 sqm.

Barcelona is also the priciest province for rentals, averaging €19.8 sqm, surpassing Madrid (€18.8 sqm), the Balearic Islands (€17.6 sqm), and Guipúzcoa (€16 sqm).

In contrast, Jaén (€5.8 sqm), Ciudad Real (€6.1 sqm), and Zamora (€6.2 sqm) are the most affordable.

Rent prices rose in every region, led by the Community of Madrid with a 16.3% increase.

Notably, several regions suffering from ‘oversaturation’ reported smaller rises, including the Balearic Islands (9.3%), the Canary Islands (8.8%) and Andalucia (8.7%).

Even Catalunya rose by only 10.8%.