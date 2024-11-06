Body of British tourist found on a Lanzarote beach: Police believe he took his own life

THE body of a British tourist was discovered on a Lanzarote beach on Tuesday morning,

The grim find of the 34-year-old man on Playa Chica in Tias was reported to emergency services at 7.40am.

Local reports suggested that the holidaymaker took his own life but there has been no official confirmation.

READ MORE:

PLAYA CHICA

An ambulance from the Canary Islands Emergency Service and the Guardia Civil attended the scene.

La Voz de Lanzarote confirmed the man was a British holidaymaker.

The Guardia Civil will carry out a formal investigation.

No further information was given about the tourist or whether he was visiting the island with anybody else.

Hours later, an 81-year-old man drowned- also in Tias-at Playa Grande.

Reports were called in shortly before 2pm by emergency rescue volunteers who saw the body floating in the water.

Paramedics were unable to save his life