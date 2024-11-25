25 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Nov, 2024 @ 16:49
1 min read

Malaga locals fume over rising restaurant prices and blame tourism for ‘turning city into a resort’

by

LOCALS have fumed in Malaga over rising restaurant prices, as they blame tourism for ‘turning the city centre into Disneyland.’

Tourism protests have swept over Spain this summer, with many calling out high rent prices.

However that’s not the only reason locals are complaining, with the price of eating out also skyrocketing. 

@BarriosMalaga has shared their outrage after a coffee cost them €3.95 and a mollete (soft roll) for €6.90. 

“Don’t touch my mollete! Coffee for €3.95 and a mollete for €6.90. This is out of control, this is Malaga,” they said. 

In total, the unfortunate soul paid €21.80 for two coffees and two molletes. 

The post has garnered hundreds of likes and has been seen over 50,000 times, prompting outrage from locals. 

One said: “It’s because you went to Calle Cister, literally ground zero of the theme park for guiris that the city centre has become. It’s like going to Disneyland for a coffee. Less than a km away you have much cheaper neighbourhood bars.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

DIE FÜNF FESTLICHSTEN STÄDTE SPANIENS, DIE MAN DIESES WEIHNACHTEN BESUCHEN SOLLTE

Next Story

DIE FÜNF FESTLICHSTEN STÄDTE SPANIENS, DIE MAN DIESES WEIHNACHTEN BESUCHEN SOLLTE

Latest from National News

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

DIE FÜNF FESTLICHSTEN STÄDTE SPANIENS, DIE MAN DIESES WEIHNACHTEN BESUCHEN SOLLTE

von Yzabelle Bostyn Eine führende spanische Zeitung hat diese fünf

DIE FÜNF FESTLICHSTEN STÄDTE SPANIENS, DIE MAN DIESES WEIHNACHTEN BESUCHEN SOLLTE

von Yzabelle Bostyn Eine führende spanische Zeitung hat diese fünf