Malaga locals fume over rising restaurant prices and blame tourism for ‘turning city into a resort’

LOCALS have fumed in Malaga over rising restaurant prices, as they blame tourism for ‘turning the city centre into Disneyland.’

Tourism protests have swept over Spain this summer, with many calling out high rent prices.

However that’s not the only reason locals are complaining, with the price of eating out also skyrocketing.

@BarriosMalaga has shared their outrage after a coffee cost them €3.95 and a mollete (soft roll) for €6.90.

No me toques el #mollete??

CAFE a 3,95€

MOLLETE a 6,90€

Esto se desmadra, esto es #Malaga pic.twitter.com/yXtXHGDD2H November 23, 2024

“Don’t touch my mollete! Coffee for €3.95 and a mollete for €6.90. This is out of control, this is Malaga,” they said.

In total, the unfortunate soul paid €21.80 for two coffees and two molletes.

The post has garnered hundreds of likes and has been seen over 50,000 times, prompting outrage from locals.

One said: “It’s because you went to Calle Cister, literally ground zero of the theme park for guiris that the city centre has become. It’s like going to Disneyland for a coffee. Less than a km away you have much cheaper neighbourhood bars.”