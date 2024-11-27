Four foods you MUST remove from your diet in Spain if you want to live to 100, according to an expert

ALTHOUGH Spain is famed for its healthy and long-living Mediterranean diet, it is not officially recognised alongside Sardinia, Okinawa and Ikaria as a hallowed Blue Zone.

Blue Zones are areas of the world where people live significantly longer and healthier lives, often reaching 100 years or more.

And American longevity expert Dan Buettner, who has spent years studying the world’s longest-living communities for National Geographic, has some tips for foods to avoid for people in Spain who aspire towards a ‘Blue Zone diet’.

First on the list are soft drinks.

READ MORE: Watch: Extraordinary moment three TONNES of octopi and clams are seized in Spain’s Andalucia – this is why

Soft drinks are one to avoid

Each year, Spaniards consume a staggering 36 litres of sugary soft drinks and devour nearly a kilo of salty snacks.

These aren’t just empty calories, according to Buettner – they’re potential health time bombs.

Far from being innocent refreshments, these beverages have been linked to a terrifying array of health risks.

READ MORE: Michelin Guide Awards for 2025 gives three-stars to a family-run village restaurant in Spain

Research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition warns they’re connected to increased dementia cases, while also contributing to weight gain and cardiovascular problems.

Salty bar snacks and crisps are also a no-no.

Crisps are linked to an increase in blood pressure

Mayo Clinic cardiologist Elizabeth Klodas points out these seemingly harmless nibbles are nutritional nightmares – packed with salt but completely devoid of fiber and nutrients.

They’re silently increasing blood pressure and heart disease risk with every handful.

Sweet treats and processed meats complete the danger list.

READ MORE: Rise of the pigs! Wild boars in Spain have learned how to ransack streetside rubbish containers

Sweets may not be a daily indulgence for adults, but Buettner warns that having them in your home increases the likelihood of overindulgence, which can lead to issues like fatty liver disease, according to Harvard researchers.

And most shocking for ham-loving Spaniards, the World Health Organization has categorized processed meats in the same carcinogenic category as cigarettes – a comparison that should make even the most dedicated charcuterie fan pause.

Processed meats are considered to be as carcinogenic as cigarettes

The solution isn’t about extreme dieting. Buettner suggests a simple strategy: transform your home into a ‘mini blue zone’.

Fill your kitchen with legumes, nuts, and fresh fruits. By simply removing unhealthy foods, you could potentially reduce their consumption by 80%.

“Blue zone diets aren’t about restriction,” Buettner explains. “They’re about creating an environment that naturally supports healthy eating.”

So next time you’re shopping, think twice about what you’re bringing home. Your future self might just thank you.