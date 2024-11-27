Malaga’s ‘DANA migrant hero’ will play Balthazar in the city’s Three Kings’ parade

A HERO who carried a woman to safety during Malaga’s recent DANA floods will play a pivotal role in the city’s Three Kings’ parade.

Mansour Konte (pictured above, right) rose to fame this month when he was filmed bravely picking up a woman as muddy water rapidly rose during flash floods caused by heavy rainstorms.

The 19-year-old, who lives in assisted housing after arriving from Guinea in West Africa, has been inundated with jobs following his heroic act, which went viral on social media.

Now, Malaga City Council has announced that he will play one of the Three Wise Men at the annual Three Kings’ parade on January 5.

Mansour will play the role of King Balthazar, alongside Justo Fuentes as King Melchor and Manuel Torres Tellez as King Gaspar.

As is tradition, the three men will be dressed in robes and crowns while travelling through the city on a float.

They will throw sweets out to the thousands of children and families who typically line the route of the parade, which begins at Malaga Town Hall.