2 Dec, 2024
2 Dec, 2024
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Arboleas with pool – € 249,500

Arboleas, Almería

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 249,500

Very close to all services, in a consolidated residential area we have this wonderful detached house. The area is unbeatable, with the health center a minute away by car and the town hall just two minutes away. The house has three double bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of them en suite. The kitchen is very spacious and has an attached pantry with an independent exit to the patio in the area where the car is parked, so that the pantry can be accessed directly from the car with the shopping bags. The living room is very spacious and has a fireplace and an exit to the porch or conservatory… See full property details

