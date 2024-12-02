Exclusive: Inside the world’s most expensive afternoon tea in Marbella – featuring diamonds, swag bags and Brigitte Nielsen

THIS is the world’s most expensive afternoon tea featuring diamonds, celebrities and Willy Wonka style treats.

When the world’s most expensive afternoon tea sailed into Puerto Banus, I had to see what all the fuss was about.

Sandwiches served in diamond-encrusted handbags, champagne nestled in golden designer shoes, and an eye-watering price tag of €69,000 – this wasn’t just tea, it was the pinnacle of decadence.

Originally the opulent afternoon tea was crafted by multimedia artist Debbie Wingham, known as the Countess of Confection, and was a bespoke creation for a 21st birthday aboard the stunning Malex yacht.

A fusion of Willy Wonka, the Mad Hatter’s tea party and Marbella luxury, the afternoon tea featured edible perfume bottles and jewellery trays.

Everything was adorned with the latest fashions from a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet to ornate diamond studded detailing worth €34,000 alone.

Add in the yacht charter, swag bags for 10 friends and all the food and drink, and the cuenta reaches the staggering total of €69,000.

Yet, for those without a yacht or a six-figure budget, Wingham has introduced a more accessible €89-per-head version, and I couldn’t resist sampling this slice of luxury for myself.

As I stepped aboard the Malex, the setting was sheer glamour. The tea itself was an art form – handbags masqueraded as mugs, and milk jugs disguised as perfume bottles. Lemon meringues and apple pies, crafted with ingredients from Wingham’s own garden, added a rustic yet refined touch to the extravagance.

And then, there was Brigitte Nielsen. Sharing pastries and pleasantries with the statuesque star felt surreal. She was every bit the icon, exuding warmth and humour as she reminisced about her Hollywood days.

Between the exquisite food, the artful presentation, and brushing shoulders with Nielsen, this wasn’t just afternoon tea – it was an unforgettable journey into a world of glamour, creativity, and indulgence.

Debbie Wingham hasn’t just redefined luxury; she’s made it tantalisingly accessible, one stunning bite at a time.