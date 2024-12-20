20 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Dec, 2024 @ 16:35
·
1 min read

Brits in Spain help raise over €10,000 in bid to get daughter of expat home after life-changing stroke – but appeal is just shy of its target

by

THE expat community in Spain has helped raise more than £10,000 in a bid to get a partially-paralysed Brit home for urgent medical care.

The current total of £10,034 is just shy of the £12,500 needed to transfer Robyn, 34, from Murcia back to the UK via road ambulance.

The total has surged from just over £6,000 earlier in the week, when Robyn’s story was published in the Olive Press and spread far and wide on social media.

The appeal was launched after she suffered a life-changing stroke while visiting her parents, Anthony and Karen Sumnar, in early September.

Robyn suffered a stroke the day before she was due to fly back to Britain, followed by two brain haemorrhages, one of which has left her with permanent brain damage.

After spending two weeks in a coma, Robyn urgently needs to return to the UK by ambulance to receive life-changing neuro-rehabilitation – care that she is not covered for under her GHIC card in Spain – and which also does not cover repatriation costs.

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise enough funds to get her home via a road ambulance.

Robyn’s father Anthony, who has lived with his wife in Roldan for 15 years, previously told the Olive Press: “The day before Robyn was due to travel back to the UK on the 11th, was when the tragedy happened, we went into her bedroom to wake her and found her on the floor not responding, we called the ambulance who took her to Los Arcos Hospital in San Javier.

“It was there they confirmed after a scan that she had suffered a severe stroke measuring 21 on the INHSS (stroke scale) and immediately transferred her to Arrixaca hospital in Murcia city that has the specialist neurosurgery facility.

“Within six hours Robyn then suffered a brain haemorrhage and was operated on, four hours later she suffered another one that was deeper into her brain than the first and we had to sign a consent form before they would operate as this one was touch and go if she would survive it. Thankfully, she did, however we were informed it would result in permanent brain damage due to the location of the bleed (basal ganglia).”

Anthony explained: “Three weeks later she was moved onto a neurosurgical high dependency ward awaiting the replacement of a part of her skull that was removed during the second operation, to allow her brain to swell outside from the inflammation.

“The operation was a success and on November 20 she was transferred back to Los Arcos where she is currently. 

“She desperately needs rehabilitation that she is not covered for on her GHIC card hence the fundraiser.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's former Economy Minister and ex-IMF chief gets five years in prison and €2m fine for corruption
Previous Story

Spain’s former Economy Minister and ex-IMF chief gets five years in prison and €2m fine for tax dodging and corruption

Radioactive clouds regularly form above Spain because of something France did 60 years ago, studies find
Next Story

Radioactive clouds regularly form above Spain because of something France did 60 years ago, studies find

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Tragedy in Marbella: Boy ‘falls off building’ to his death just days before Christmas

POLICE are investigating the tragic death of a boy in

John Hardy latest: Timeline of Brit father’s disappearance from Benidorm as concern grows

JOHN Hardy has now been missing for almost a week