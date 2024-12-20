Brits in Spain help raise over €10,000 in bid to get daughter of expat home after life-changing stroke – but appeal is just shy of its target

THE expat community in Spain has helped raise more than £10,000 in a bid to get a partially-paralysed Brit home for urgent medical care.

The current total of £10,034 is just shy of the £12,500 needed to transfer Robyn, 34, from Murcia back to the UK via road ambulance.

The total has surged from just over £6,000 earlier in the week, when Robyn’s story was published in the Olive Press and spread far and wide on social media.

The appeal was launched after she suffered a life-changing stroke while visiting her parents, Anthony and Karen Sumnar, in early September.

Robyn suffered a stroke the day before she was due to fly back to Britain, followed by two brain haemorrhages, one of which has left her with permanent brain damage.

After spending two weeks in a coma, Robyn urgently needs to return to the UK by ambulance to receive life-changing neuro-rehabilitation – care that she is not covered for under her GHIC card in Spain – and which also does not cover repatriation costs.

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise enough funds to get her home via a road ambulance.

Robyn’s father Anthony, who has lived with his wife in Roldan for 15 years, previously told the Olive Press: “The day before Robyn was due to travel back to the UK on the 11th, was when the tragedy happened, we went into her bedroom to wake her and found her on the floor not responding, we called the ambulance who took her to Los Arcos Hospital in San Javier.

“It was there they confirmed after a scan that she had suffered a severe stroke measuring 21 on the INHSS (stroke scale) and immediately transferred her to Arrixaca hospital in Murcia city that has the specialist neurosurgery facility.

“Within six hours Robyn then suffered a brain haemorrhage and was operated on, four hours later she suffered another one that was deeper into her brain than the first and we had to sign a consent form before they would operate as this one was touch and go if she would survive it. Thankfully, she did, however we were informed it would result in permanent brain damage due to the location of the bleed (basal ganglia).”

Anthony explained: “Three weeks later she was moved onto a neurosurgical high dependency ward awaiting the replacement of a part of her skull that was removed during the second operation, to allow her brain to swell outside from the inflammation.

“The operation was a success and on November 20 she was transferred back to Los Arcos where she is currently.

“She desperately needs rehabilitation that she is not covered for on her GHIC card hence the fundraiser.”