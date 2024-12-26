26 Dec, 2024
26 Dec, 2024 @ 16:56
·
1 min read

Watch: Flooding on Spain’s Costa del Sol after ‘major breakdown’ of water supply network as two towns are warned taps could run dry

by

A HIGH-pressure water supply network suffered a ‘major breakdown’ this morning, it has emerged.

It came after a pipe burst in Calle Arquitectos, in Fuengirola, causing multiple streets to become awash with water.

Footage shared online showed how a roundabout and an adjoining road had turned into a stream.

Water supply company Acosol said the incident could affect the supply of drinking water in both Fuengirola and Las Lagunas in Mijas in the coming days.

A technical team was immediately sent to the area and continues to carry out repairs, the company said.

The works are being carried out with the City Council and a local operator and hopes to cause minimal disturbance to residents, a statement said.

Locals have been advised to use water ‘responsibly’ as low pressure and dry taps could be experienced.

Updates will be provided on www.acosol.es.

Laurence Dollimore

