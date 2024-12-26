Wife of missing DANA victim searches for local who took last known photo of her husband as he clung onto pole during deadly Valencia floods

A CATARROJA woman who lost her husband in the Valencia flood disaster is trying to find the person who took the last photo of her partner.

The image of Jose Ruiz Torrecillas showed him clinging to a fence pole on Calle Joaquin Escriba on October 29 before being dragged away by the flood water.

“It would have been between 7.15pm and 8pm,” said Jose’s wife, Susana.

JOSE RUIZ

Once the waters subsided, Jose Ruiz was missing and Susana, accompanied by her mother, tried to look for him over the following days.

His body was eventually recovered.

During one of their searches, a person showed her a photo he took with his mobile phone of a man who could have been Jose Ruiz.

He was wearing a black tracksuit jacket with white motifs and was clinging to a fence.

Susana said: “Tiredness and tears did not allow me to see well, but my mother, who was with me, recognised him.”

“Because of our state, we did not ask for a copy of Jose’s photo,” she added.

She has since been trying to find the person who showed her that image.

“It’s the last photo of my husband alive and I want to have it,” said Susana.

“I would like to keep it as a memory of my man.”