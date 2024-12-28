28 Dec, 2024
28 Dec, 2024 @ 14:40
··
2 mins read

How to help in the search for missing Belfast father who vanished from Alicante two WEEKS ago

by
Missing: John Hardy disappeared in Benidorm six days ago

Do you have information about this case? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

THE family of a missing father-of-two are calling on expats and locals in Alicante to help their desperate search.

John Hardy, aka John George, 37, was due to drive from Alicante to Benidorm on Saturday 14 and has not been seen since.

His extremely worried family have flown out to the region and are carrying out daily searches.

Anyone who wants to help should gather at The Lucky Lion pub in Cabo de Paola in Alicante at 10am.

The search team will be meeting at the same time and place every day and until further notice.

In a video shared to Facebook, his cousin Joanne George said it was a ‘disgrace’ that they have had virtually ‘no help’ from Spanish police.

Speaking to camera she added: “It’s just us, no Spanish police, just the help from back home, trying to find John.

Missing in Alicante: Have you seen John Hardy?

“This is ridiculous, this shouldn’t be happening… we’re doing everything we can as a family… no police authorities are helping here, this is a disgrace.”

John’s last known contact with his family was a ‘distressed’ phone call on Saturday, December 14.

He then missed his flight home on Wednesday, December 18, sparking serious concern among his family.

His father shared an emotional video on Facebook on Christmas Day after flying out to help the search.

John’s father filmed a large patch of land that he said just six people were searching, describing the task as ‘finding a needle in a haystick.’

He added: “I need locals to come help us find our son, before it’s too late, I just need him home… somebody tell us where he is…

“Whoever has done this, give us him home.”

In a social media post this week, his sister Courtney George wrote: “Someone out there knows where John is, please have a conscience. See our pain put us out of our misery.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph, video footage emerged online showing John inside an apartment with a group of ‘Russian-sounding’ men.

In the 26-second clip, John is said to appear intoxicated before mentioning being in Spain.

Missing: John Hardy has not been seen or heard from for 11 days

It is not known if the video was recorded in Benidorm or Torrevieja, where John moved to earlier this year.

Police in Northern Ireland are said to be aware of the footage and are reportedly looking to speak to a criminal ‘from Newtownards but now living in Spain’.

They believe the individual may have information about John’s whereabouts, but have so far been unable to contact him.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that John’s family were unaware of any connection between them.

Meanwhile, family members continue to post emotional appeals and updates online.

Another relative wrote: “Whilst you organise your presents, we are organising search parties.

“Whilst you wrap you presents, we wrap our arms around eachother in grief. Whilst your children wait for news of santa.

“Our John’s sons wait for news of their Daddy, every minute of the day frozen in anxious anticipation, waiting for any news that will bring him home to us and end this nightmare.”

They added: “Please keep sharing his face and name far and wide – for us, for him.”

