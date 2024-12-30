30 Dec, 2024
30 Dec, 2024 @ 15:00
·
1 min read

DANA alert for Spain: Intense rain could ring in the New Year in Alicante, Valencia and elsewhere

by
HEAVY rain is being forecast for the Alicante and Valencia areas in DANA-style weather for New Year’s Eve.

The prediction comes from the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) but crucially the rainfall will not be at the levels that caused October’s catastrophic floods.

Aemet says that there could be accumulations exceeding 20 litres per m2 in an hour in Alicante and Valencia provinces, perhaps reaching 60 litres per m2 over 12 hours.

Weather warnings have been activated and the forecaster does not rule out heavy rain in adjoining areas like Castellon province and the Murcia region.

The DANA front will continue into New Year’s Day and will also leave rain to a lesser extent in parts of the southern Balearic Islands, especially in Ibiza, and on the eastern coast of Andalucia.

The weather front will subside from Thursday, but storms will circulate in the the north and west of the country, while temperatures will rise above normal in the Mediterranean area.

Elsewhere the final two days of 2024, will see frost and fog in much of Spain’s interior.

The lowest temperatures are expected in the south and east of Castilla y Leon, in the south of Aragon, and Guadalajara and Cuenca provinces in Castilla-La Mancha.

Temperatures could drop to six degrees below zero in those areas and 2025 will start with values below zero in the northern plateau, in a large part of Aragon, and also in the Madrid region.

Where fog is not around, the New Year’s Eve high will easily exceed 10ºC, or even 15ºC in parts of the Mediterranean coast, the Balearic Islands, and the Guadalquivir Valley.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

