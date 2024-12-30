30 Dec, 2024
30 Dec, 2024 @ 14:00
Distraught man removes mother’s body from cemetery in Spain and takes it home to prove she’s dead

AN ASTURIAS man who stole his mother’s body and took it home, told police that he did it to prove that she was dead after she suddenly passed away.

The son went to the San Cristobel cemetery at Aviles on Saturday and removed the corpse.

Prosecutor’s said the man had been emotionally effected by his mother’s passing and a judge released him on the proviso that he does not repeat the offence.

SAN CRISTOBEL CEMETERY

Proceedings for grave-robbing are still open and the court said that ‘other measures’ would be taken if it happens again,

The incident happened on Saturday lunchtime with eye-witnesses saying the man entered the area in an agitated state and went to his mother’s grave.

She died last week and he shouted that she had been removed from his home without permission.

He removed the flowers from the grave and broke into the burial niche to remove the coffin which he dragged to his car.

Someone tired to dissuade him but he became even more distraught.

He reclined the car seats to place the coffin and drove home.

The parish priest was notified and he reported the bizarre event to the Policia Nacional who arrested the man at his house.

The coffin was returned to the cemetery and placed back in the niche for a second time.

That was not the end of the matter, as under a court order, the body had to be removed again and transferred to a funeral home to be formally identified by police medics.

Once the identity was established, it was buried for a third time in the niche.

