Want to move to Sevilla? This is the best town to live in, according to AI

THIS is the best town in Sevilla according to artificial intelligence.

Year round sun, rich culture and a buzzing city make Sevilla an attractive place to live for expats- but which area of the Andalucian capital is the best?

According to AI, the town of Bormujos is the ideal place to move.

Just 10km outside of the city, it has excellent connections with the centre both by car and rail.

Photo: Turismo Provincia de Sevilla

You can reach the city in just 15 minutes or catch a bus or train into the capital.

Known for its modern vibe, it also has great services and infrastructure, making it a great option for families.

Its modern urbanisations, chalets, flats and protected housing are surrounded by public swimming pools, green spaces and community centres, meaning it has a strong community feel.

It is also home to one of the best hospitals in the region, Hospital San Juan de Dios del Aljarafe.

When it comes to education, it has both public and private schools as well as universities, with the CEU Andalucia campus.

For shopping, it has the Centro Comercial MegaOcio and various supermarkets including Mercadona, Lidl and Carrefour.

Photo: Turismo Provincia de Sevilla

As well as this, it has a great offering of local shops, restaurants and bars.

Bormujos also has fantastic leisure options for every taste and age including cinemas, gyms, parks and play areas.

The town is also near many natural areas such as the Doñana National Park where you could enjoy a weekend wander.

A quiet area with easy access to the vibrant city of Sevilla, Bormujos has a high quality of life and low crime rate.

Photo: Turismo Provincia de Sevilla

As part of the Sevillan Aljarafe it also has a lovely mild climate all year round.

To really get to know Andalucian culture, Bormujos hosts a range of fairs and cultural activities, regularly celebrating local holidays and traditions.

A perfect mix of tradition and modernity, quiet and busyness, Bormujos is the ideal place to settle in Sevilla.