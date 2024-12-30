30 Dec, 2024
30 Dec, 2024 @ 15:09
1 min read

Want to move to Sevilla? This is the best town to live in, according to AI

by

THIS is the best town in Sevilla according to artificial intelligence.

Year round sun, rich culture and a buzzing city make Sevilla an attractive place to live for expats- but which area of the Andalucian capital is the best? 

According to AI, the town of Bormujos is the ideal place to move. 

Just 10km outside of the city, it has excellent connections with the centre both by car and rail. 

Photo: Turismo Provincia de Sevilla

You can reach the city in just 15 minutes or catch a bus or train into the capital. 

Known for its modern vibe, it also has great services and infrastructure, making it a great option for families. 

Its modern urbanisations, chalets, flats and protected housing are surrounded by public swimming pools, green spaces and community centres, meaning it has a strong community feel. 

It is also home to one of the best hospitals in the region, Hospital San Juan de Dios del Aljarafe. 

When it comes to education, it has both public and private schools as well as universities, with the CEU Andalucia campus. 

For shopping, it has the Centro Comercial MegaOcio and various supermarkets including Mercadona, Lidl and Carrefour. 

Photo: Turismo Provincia de Sevilla

As well as this, it has a great offering of local shops, restaurants and bars. 

Bormujos also has fantastic leisure options for every taste and age including cinemas, gyms, parks and play areas. 

The town is also near many natural areas such as the Doñana National Park where you could enjoy a weekend wander. 

A quiet area with easy access to the vibrant city of Sevilla, Bormujos has a high quality of life and low crime rate. 

Photo: Turismo Provincia de Sevilla

As part of the Sevillan Aljarafe it also has a lovely mild climate all year round. 

To really get to know Andalucian culture, Bormujos hosts a range of fairs and cultural activities, regularly celebrating local holidays and traditions. 

A perfect mix of tradition and modernity, quiet and busyness, Bormujos is the ideal place to settle in Sevilla.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

