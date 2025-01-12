Major new land reclamation project announced in Gibraltar as tiny territory nears 40,000 residents

A MAJOR new land reclamation project in the northern end of Gibraltar’s inner harbour is set to expand the territory’s affordable housing stock.

The new 47,000 square metre area, equal to almost half of the Eastside development, will be ‘created at no cost’ to the taxpayer, according to the government.

Instead, contractor TNG Global Foundation, who are carrying out the ambitious marina development on the Rock’s eastern flank, will pick up the tab in exchange for part of the reclamation.

“The government keeps the larger proportion of the reclamation to meet its objective of building the next programme of affordable housing estates on it,” it said in a statement.

Details of how many housing units or completion dates have yet to be announced but the government hopes to complete them by 2028.

In his new year message, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said they ‘will include homes for rental to add to the government rental housing stock.

The new developments, which are set to spring up in front of Harbour Views Promenade, will also preserve the area of the swimming pavilion, while the existing children’s park will be expanded.

Picardo hailed the project as ‘an integral part of a long-standing process that has significantly benefited our community by providing housing for countless residents over many decades.’

He added: “Gibraltar needs to continue to expand to house its own people and none of us should be selfish in this respect, as the people of, for example, Varyl Begg were not selfish when the reclamation was developed in front of them.”

The announcement comes as the Olive Press reported that Gibraltar is set to break the 40,000-resident barrier for the first time in the coming months.

The population growth of the Rock has been accelerating every year since 2017, when it grew at 1.74%, up until 2024, when it grew at 2.23%, according to the United Nations Population Division.

That rate of expansion is forecast to be equalled in 2025 – although not exceeded.

Picardo recognised this in his new year address as he sought to introduce measures that ensure the state’s generous social packages – which includes subsidised housing for as little as £80 a month – aren’t swallowed up by the new arrivals.

“As we get larger, we must define clearly who is entitled to the many benefits that our nation provides to its citizens,” he said.

“Housing, access to the services of our Health Authority and students scholarships are the flagship benefits that we enjoy in Gibraltar.

“It’s time to ensure that our rules are clearly drawn to provide these benefits to our people and NOT to those who may move here simply to benefit from them.”

Pressure group Action for Housing said it ‘welcomed’ the new announcement, which it called ‘very good news for those who are on the housing waiting lists and who are unable to partake in the so-called affordable housing schemes.’

But it added: “We now look forward to the further announcement regarding the number of housing units to be built as well as the datelines for the reclamation works and the actual construction of the flats.”

The pointed remark was echoed more explicitly by the opposition GSD, which said it ‘seriously doubts the deliverability of the land reclamation and construction of affordable and public housing.’

“The government has failed to complete the housing projects they promised election after election and deadlines have been pushed back time and time again,” it said in a statement.