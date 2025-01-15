15 Jan, 2025
15 Jan, 2025 @ 12:30
Ryanair urges airports to enforce breathalyser tests before flights

BUDGET airline Ryanair has urged airports to introduce breathalyser tests to prevent drunk passengers boarding flights. 

They claim inebriated passengers cause chaos for the company, cabin crew and passengers. 

The call for action has been echoed by a growing number of airlines, all of whom train their crew to deal with disturbances during flights. 

“It would lead to safer and better passenger behaviour on board and make for a safer travel experience for passengers and crew staff across Europe,” the Irish airline said in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘Drunk’ Swiss passenger forces Ryanair flight to return to Spain after ‘lighting up cigarettes and screaming’ mid-air

Ryanair claims €15,000 in damages from 'disruptive' passenger who forced diversion of holiday flight to Spain

It comes as the number of aircrafts diverted due to disruptive passengers has doubled in the last five years. 

In Spain, the problem is even worse, with incidents sky rocketing from 338 in 2020 to 1,500 in 2024. 

Everyday, three flight itineraries are changed due to drunken passengers according to the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).

“Airlines already have the right to refuse boarding to any inebriated passenger. Do not pass on your responsibility to us.” the Airports Council International Europe (ACI) responded.

“‘Breathalysers’ are ineffective if, once on board, passengers still have access to alcohol, which, by the way, is the most profitable feature for airlines when they are in the air.”

READ MORE: ‘Drunk’ passenger forces already delayed flight from London to Malaga to be diverted to Madrid

They claimed enforcing breathalyser tests would be ‘unfair’ to other holidaymakers and the ‘issue is limited to a small number of passengers.’

Airlines claim they are already urging management teams to ‘restrict the sale of alcoholic beverages.’ 

Drunk and disorderly passengers can cause flights to be diverted, causing chaos for crew and passengers. 

For example, a recent Ryanair flight from Dublin to Lanzarote saw the plane redirected to Porto (Portugal), where the crew and over 160 passengers were forced to stay overnight. 

The passenger was slammed with a €15,000 fine to cover the meals, accommodation and other necessities paid for by the airline.

