‘Drunk’ Swiss passenger forces Ryanair flight to return to Spain after ‘lighting up cigarettes and screaming’ mid-air

A DRUNK passenger forced a Ryanair plane to make a quick return to Valencia Airport on Monday.

The flight to Milan departed at 1.51pm but just 19 minutes later, it was back in Valencia and the unruly traveller was arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The Swiss passenger was reportedly in a drunk state when he boarded the plane.

READ MORE:

Once the aircraft took off, he lit up cigarettes- deliberately blowing fumes into the faces of other passengers.

The cabin crew told him to stop but he refused and shouted a number of times at the top of his voice.

The captain notified the Valencia control tower that the plane needed to return and asked for police to be waiting to remove the unruly passenger.

He was detained by the Guardia Civil who then passed him over to the Policia Nacional.

The Swiss man did not cause any trouble back on ground and was released pending a decision by Ryanair whether to file a complaint against him for causing public disorder.

Spain’s aviation safety laws have sanctions of up to €5,000 for anybody failing to follow the orders of cabin crew members.

The flight took off again for Milan at 3.45pm.