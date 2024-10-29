A full 100 percent of homebuyers use the internet when searching for a home, according to the most recent survey from America’s National Association of Realtors (NAC). It’s clear that establishing your brand online as a central player is no longer a secondary measure. For real estate, digital marketing is absolutely fundamental to success.

Technology plays a significant role in the buying and selling of homes, with 59 percent of people using a smartphone or tablet as a frequent source of home search information.

There are many ways you can bring visitors to your website, from planning content and blog strategy ideas to creating SEO-friendly web content, captivating blog posts and eye-catching landing pages. It all begins with understanding your audience and drilling down on what it is they’re searching for.

Here are some key tips on how to get your brand to rank organically, with effective real estate content marketing.

Get online

Leading real estate brands now look to online platforms to generate significant leads. The likes of rightmove.co.uk and zoopla.co.uk attract and engage homebuyers, but beyond external platforms, having your website is essential. According to the 2024 NAR Member Profile, 74 percent of realtors have their website. This enables you to connect with your audience, create quality real estate web content and gives you a base to centre your marketing efforts. It’s also extremely cost-effective, offering endless marketing and lead-generation opportunities.

Include property listings, a property valuation tool and integrate a map feature that allows users to conduct better searches. All this improves the user experience. But you should also create high-quality real estate blog content to showcase your expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness, while driving your company’s search ranking.

Know your target audience

An effective content strategy involves planning, creating, publishing and managing content, from blog posts to social media videos, to build a connection between your brand and your target audience. Shape your content strategy around the demographic you’re targeting. For instance, if your audience consists of first-time buyers, they might be searching for tips on moving or deep dives on the home-buying process.

Investors, on the other hand, might be more inclined to research housing trends or market analysis. Spotlights on luxury properties might appeal to more affluent buyers, whereas budgeting advice might appeal to younger audiences looking to get on the housing ladder.

To zero in on what your target audience wants, you can use SEO tools to find the phrases your target audience researches online. The likes of Semrush and Google Keyword Planner can help you find exactly what your potential customers are searching for, as well as their demographic and location, giving you a better idea of how to hone your real estate web content. For example, if people are searching for ‘top school in Edmonton’, you can incorporate this into your real estate property descriptions.

SEO Optimise your site

In real estate SEO, Keywords are essential for optimising your website. These words or phrases that your audience types into search engines to find relevant content should be woven into your real estate web content. This makes sure that you appear on Google and other search engines when people search for that information. However, the value of keywords goes way beyond just content.

Effective SEO for real estate agents also utilises keywords in meta tags – the titles and summary descriptions that often appear in search engines like Google, helping audiences know whether content is relevant or not. You should also ensure that your website has fast page loading times, an organised URL structure, optimised images, error-free navigation and a mobile-friendly structure.

Optimising all these elements might seem daunting, which is why enlisting the services of an experienced SEO content agency is an excellent idea. The professionals know exactly what to do to enhance your brand’s online presence and your real estate company SEO ranking.

Create a blog

Attracting and retaining your audience all starts with captivating real estate content. Good content works to build a connection between your brand and your target audience, meeting their needs while driving business goals.

Quality real estate blog posts help drive organic traffic to your website. As the NAC survey highlighted, every modern homebuyer uses the internet when searching for a new home. By creating a quality, regularly updated blog, you optimise your entire website for relevant keywords and phrases, improve the user experience and demonstrate authority and credibility with your audience and within the industry.

Effective SEO Campaign Utilising Backlinks

A key element of a Marketing SEO for real estate, are backlinks that link on other websites that lead back to your website. By building your digital presence from the ground up, with an optimised website and relevant content that captivates your audience, you can build up backlinks naturally. Organic backlinks are excellent for SEO and work to further enhance your real estate brand’s authority and credibility.

You can also acquire backlinks through social media mentions and press releases, in which you share newsworthy information with bloggers and journalists. Other methods include guest posting, where you publish content on a website or blog that is not your own and includes natural links back to your site’s content. Additionally, blogger outreach techniques can be used to enlist influential bloggers to promote your real estate brand on their websites by linking to your site’s content.

Invest in expert SEO support

That is why it is a good idea to consult an experienced content SEO agency to begin. They can not only share their data-driven expertise to identify your target audience and gain a more in-depth understanding of their search habits, but they can also help your brand connect with that audience and establish an online presence that meets all aspects of Google’s E-A-T framework. This stands for experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness. Google prioritizes content that follows this framework and offers value to the reader.

Contese Agency, a leading SEO content agency with 6 years of experience in SEO marketing and content creation across various industries, can assist your real estate brand with their in attracting organic traffic and engaging with the right audience.