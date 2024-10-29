29 Oct, 2024
29 Oct, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Frigiliana – € 229,000

by
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Frigiliana - € 229

Apartment

Frigiliana, Málaga

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 229,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Frigiliana - € 229,000

Large apartment with lots of character and spectacular views located in Frigiliana's new town, just a 5-minute walk from the Plaza de las Tres Culturas. Step inside and be greeted by a spacious and bright living room, complete with air conditioning and access to the west-facing balcony with afternoon sun that boast stunning views of the mountains and the picturesque village houses. The separate galley kitchen has recently been fully renovated, which leads to an internal balcony with laundry area. The apartment features three spacious bedrooms, all with the same stunning views of the… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

