‘Drunk’ tourist ‘bites a Guardia Civil officer’ in Spain after being kicked off BA flight back to London

A DRUNK tourist was evicted off a London-bound British Airways flight from Lanzarote and arrested after biting one of the Guardia Civil officers trying to remove her.

As the flight was boarding shortly before 10.00am on Monday, the plane’s captain requested the police to evict some unruly passengers.

A Guardia report referred to ‘some conflictive passengers’ who were drunk and showed ‘a defiant and aggressive attitude’.

Officers identified the two passengers that were in dispute and asked them to disembark.

One of the travellers refused to leave the aircraft and told them that she had paid for the flight ‘and that she is not going to leave the aircraft voluntarily’.

Faced with the refusal, the cabin crew asked passengers to clear the first 10 rows of the plane, since the offenders were in the ninth row.

One of the offenders agreed to leave while ‘shoving and pushing’ the officers.

At that moment, the other passenger, who initially refused to show her passport, allegedly grabbed the arm of one of the officers and bit him on the right forearm.

She then started a struggle with the officers to whom she handed out ‘various bites, scratches, kicks and pushes’.

The violent traveller- of undisclosed nationality- was jailed and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.