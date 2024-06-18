18 Jun, 2024 @ 14:46
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Jun, 2024 @ 14:13
··
1 min read

‘Drunk’ tourist ‘bites a Guardia Civil officer’ in Spain after being kicked off BA flight back to London

by
'Drunk' tourist 'bites a Guardia Civil officer' in Spain after being kicked off BA flight back to London

A DRUNK tourist was evicted off a London-bound British Airways flight from Lanzarote and arrested after biting one of the Guardia Civil officers trying to remove her.

As the flight was boarding shortly before 10.00am on Monday, the plane’s captain requested the police to evict some unruly passengers.

A Guardia report referred to ‘some conflictive passengers’ who were drunk and showed ‘a defiant and aggressive attitude’.

READ MORE:

LANZAROTE AIRPORT

Officers identified the two passengers that were in dispute and asked them to disembark.

One of the travellers refused to leave the aircraft and told them that she had paid for the flight ‘and that she is not going to leave the aircraft voluntarily’.

Faced with the refusal, the cabin crew asked passengers to clear the first 10 rows of the plane, since the offenders were in the ninth row.

One of the offenders agreed to leave while ‘shoving and pushing’ the officers.

At that moment, the other passenger, who initially refused to show her passport, allegedly grabbed the arm of one of the officers and bit him on the right forearm.

She then started a struggle with the officers to whom she handed out ‘various bites, scratches, kicks and pushes’.

The violent traveller- of undisclosed nationality- was jailed and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You can now CLONE your beloved pet dog or cat thanks to a new company in Marbella - but it won’t be cheap
Previous Story

You can now CLONE your beloved pet dog or cat thanks to a new company in Marbella – but it won’t be cheap 

Next Story

Tour de France comes to Spain: 2026 edition of cycling’s most prestigious race will kick off in Barcelona

Latest from Canary Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Missing: British teen vanishes from Spain after calling friends ‘from the middle of nowhere’ following a night out

A DESPERATE search is underway for a British teen who

Tour de France comes to Spain: 2026 edition of cycling’s most prestigious race will kick off in Barcelona

CYCLING’S most prestigious race is coming to Spain after it