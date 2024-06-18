18 Jun, 2024 @ 14:47
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Jun, 2024 @ 14:32
··
1 min read

Tour de France comes to Spain: 2026 edition of cycling’s most prestigious race will kick off in Barcelona

by
Three stages of the race will take place in Catalunya
June 18, 2024, Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain: The mayor of Barcelona presents a new major sporting event, the start of the 2026 Tour de France...El alcalde de Barcelona presenta un nuevo gran evento deportivo, la salida del Tour de Francia de 2026....In the pic:Christian Prudhomme,jaume collboni..News politics -Barcelona, Spain .Tuesday, june 18 2024 (Photo by Eric Renom/LaPresse) (Credit Image: © Eric Renom/LaPresse via ZUMA Press)

CYCLING’S most prestigious race is coming to Spain after it was announced that the 2026 edition of the Tour de France will begin on the streets of Barcelona.

Catalunya will play host to the Tour’s first three stages from July 4 to July 6 as the world’s best cyclists vie to claim the famous yellow jersey.

Barcelona has hosted a Tour stage before, with the most recent one coming in 2009, but it is the first time the city has hosted the opening stage, known as the Grand Depart.

The first stage will take place entirely within the city’s boundaries, whilst the second stage will begin in the Catalan countryside before culminating in the regional capital.

READ MORE: Barcelona mayor is slapped with a fine after using his bike in a no-cycling zone during a promotional video

Barcelona will become the third Spanish city to host the Grand Depart – the race’s opening stage. Credit: Cordon Press

The city’s mayor, Jaume Collboni, described the announcement as an ‘historic milestone’ which ‘confirms Barcelona’s role as an international sports capital’ during a press conference alongside Christian Prudhomme, the Tour de France director.

He added: “Barcelona will be the only city in the world to host the Olympics, the World Cup, the America’s Cup and the Tour de France, the four most influential sporting events in the world”.

Barcelona will become the third Spanish city to host the Grand Depart following Bilbao in 2023 and San Sebastian in 1992.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Drunk' tourist 'bites a Guardia Civil officer' in Spain after being kicked off BA flight back to London
Previous Story

‘Drunk’ tourist ‘bites a Guardia Civil officer’ in Spain after being kicked off BA flight back to London

Next Story

Missing: British teen vanishes from Spain after calling friends ‘from the middle of nowhere’ following a night out

Latest from Catalunya

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Missing: British teen vanishes from Spain after calling friends ‘from the middle of nowhere’ following a night out

A DESPERATE search is underway for a British teen who
'Drunk' tourist 'bites a Guardia Civil officer' in Spain after being kicked off BA flight back to London

‘Drunk’ tourist ‘bites a Guardia Civil officer’ in Spain after being kicked off BA flight back to London

A DRUNK tourist was evicted off a London-bound British Airways