Watch: Electric storm sparks chaos on Spain’s Costa del Sol after 20,000 lightning bolts delay flights and heavy rain brings widespread floods

AN electric storm kept scores of residents awake across Malaga province overnight.

At least 20,000 lightning bolts have been recorded during the dramatic episode, which caused multiple flight delays at Malaga airport early this morning.

The storm formed part of a so-called DANA, a high area of isolated depression that will continue to have an adverse affect on the weather until Thursday.

The phenomenon typically brings heavy rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

There have already been reports of flooding in Malaga city, Cartama and Fuengirola today.

One expat told the Olive Press: “I live in Ronda and I have never seen rain like this, there will definitely be flooding here too.

“There was thunder and lightning all night it was pretty scary stuff, the sky was just lighting up constantly.”

Increíbles imágenes desde el #ValledeAbdalajís, #Málaga. En este punto de la provincia se han superado ya los 140 mm. pic.twitter.com/v0FyvObMM0 — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) October 29, 2024

@Storm_Malaga En Estación de Cártama, la tormenta no da tregua, 7:15 de la mañana. pic.twitter.com/kiUh9rfPeZ — Willo¿ (@J3su5_sb) October 29, 2024

? #Dana en #Málaga: Anegada la Avenida de Velázquez en sentido a #Málaga. La tromba caída de madrugada deja viviendas, locales y naves afectadas por el aguahttps://t.co/pbbdWZEziF pic.twitter.com/bJImjhByCt — SER Málaga (@SER_Malaga) October 29, 2024

Footage shared online shows how roads have been turned into rapids across the province.

Traffic in Malaga city was reported to have ‘totally collapsed’ this morning, causing huge traffic jams.

Anyone flying to or from Malaga airport is advised to check the status of their flight.