29 Oct, 2024
29 Oct, 2024 @ 09:41
Watch: Biblical hail storms smash car windows in Spain’s Andalucia as DANA sparks flooding and travel chaos

PARTS of Andalucia have been left stunned by ‘biblical’ hail storms overnight which left car windows smashed and streets turned into rivers.

It comes as a DANA is wreaking havoc across large parts of the southern and eastern pensinsula, plus the Balearic Islands.

Dozens of alerts have been issued across the country for rain, lightning and hail until as late as Thursday.

In Almeria, Andalucia, residents were left terrified by the extreme hail overnight.

Videos shared online showed huge balls of ice crashing into the ground in El Ejido.

A series of clips by locals shows rows of cars with shattered windows caused by the hail.

One resident showed how the balls of ice were the same size as an egg from the supermarket.

Meanwhile, other clips showed streets had turned into rapids due to the heavy rainfall.

The dramatic weather has caused travel chaos in cities like Malaga, where traffic has been brought to a standstill.

The lightning was so bad across Malaga province that many flights have been delayed at Malaga Airport.

According to Meteo365, there was a period of no take offs or landing earlier this morning.

At least 20,000 bolts of lightning have been recorded during the electric storm.

Laurence Dollimore

