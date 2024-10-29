Watch: Biblical hail storms smash car windows in Spain’s Andalucia as DANA sparks flooding and travel chaos

PARTS of Andalucia have been left stunned by ‘biblical’ hail storms overnight which left car windows smashed and streets turned into rivers.

It comes as a DANA is wreaking havoc across large parts of the southern and eastern pensinsula, plus the Balearic Islands.

Dozens of alerts have been issued across the country for rain, lightning and hail until as late as Thursday.

In Almeria, Andalucia, residents were left terrified by the extreme hail overnight.

Videos shared online showed huge balls of ice crashing into the ground in El Ejido.

A series of clips by locals shows rows of cars with shattered windows caused by the hail.

One resident showed how the balls of ice were the same size as an egg from the supermarket.

@tiempobrasero Muy grave la granizada que ha caído en El Ejido. Aún es pronto para evaluar daños, pero en una zona de invernaderos, se espera lo peor. Coches destrozados y viviendas inundadas. Esto no ha sido alerta naranja, ha sido negra (aunque no exista). pic.twitter.com/3Mov52uHBl — Mª Ángeles Camacho (@mariang_camacho) October 28, 2024

Efectos de la DANA a su paso por El Ejido, Almería.



Ha sido brutal, no hay lugar en el que no haya encontrado algo destrozado. pic.twitter.com/1E3IdLnHAr — Carlos Herrera Peralta (@CarlosHerreraP_) October 29, 2024

Muchos destrozos por El Ejido, hay que recordar que allí hay miles de invernaderos, una de las huertas de Europa. ???

Granizado de buen tamaño. #Almeria #eltiempo #DANA #gotafria #FMA pic.twitter.com/aop4L66zvT — FernandoMadrid. (@FernandoMadridd) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile, other clips showed streets had turned into rapids due to the heavy rainfall.

The dramatic weather has caused travel chaos in cities like Malaga, where traffic has been brought to a standstill.

The lightning was so bad across Malaga province that many flights have been delayed at Malaga Airport.

According to Meteo365, there was a period of no take offs or landing earlier this morning.

At least 20,000 bolts of lightning have been recorded during the electric storm.