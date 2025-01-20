Italian fugitive arrested in Spain’s Fuengirola while trying to file police report 

AN ITALIAN fugitive has been arrested in Fuengirola after going to the police station to report a crime.

The 28-year-old was detained by the Policia Nacional under a European Arrest Warrant issued by Italian authorities.

He went to the police station on January 13 to file a report but was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery after agents identified him.

According to the warrant, dated October 14 2024, the suspect belonged to a criminal organisation and had committed armed or organised robbery, crimes against persons and crimes against property.

The offences occurred in 2015 and three years later, the man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Now, a decade after the crimes, the suspect will be processed by the Juzgado Central de Instrucción número uno de la Audiencia Nacional.