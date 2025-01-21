21 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Jan, 2025 @ 16:00
··
1 min read

Horror in Ronda: Man nearly has femoral artery severed in daylight knife attack while out walking his dog with his girlfriend in Spain

by

A MAN has been arrested in Ronda after allegedly stabbing a rival in the leg during a broad daylight attack, missing his femoral artery by mere centimetres.

The incident took place on Calle Bella Vista when the 26-year-old victim was walking his dog with his girlfriend and a friend at 2pm on January 16 . 

The 51-year old attacker, who had previously argued with the victim in a local café, approached with his partner and a third person and attacked without warning.

After an initial tussle, the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the inner thigh, causing a deep wound just centimetres from the femoral artery, according to medical professionals at Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda.

READ MORE: Italian fugitive arrested in Spain’s Fuengirola while trying to file police report 

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in Ronda for stabbing another man in the leg

Both the attacker’s partner and the third person joined in the assault, beating both the stabbing victim and his companions.

In a further twist, it was revealed that the attacker was violating a restraining order against his partner – the same woman who he was with on the day and who joined in the assault.

Both accomplices have been reported for minor assault charges.

The Policia Nacional in Ronda launched an immediate investigation after receiving emergency calls about a man bleeding on the street. 

READ MORE: Two teenagers remain in intensive care after ski lift collapses in Spain’s Pyrenees

Officers provided first aid before the victim was rushed to hospital.

Following witness testimonies and investigations, detectives identified the main perpetrator and his two accomplices. 

The arrest, made on Monday, saw the suspect charged with grievous bodily harm and violating a restraining order. 

He has been brought before the courts while investigations continue.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

PREVIEW: What is Carnaval in Spain?

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain asks for €4.4 billion of EU money to pay for emergency flood relief work in Valencia

Spain asks for €4.4 billion of EU money to pay for emergency flood relief work in Valencia

SPAIN’S government has asked for €4.4 billion from the European
Four fugitives working as fruit pickers- including man on the run for 18 years- are arrested on the Costa Blanca

Four fugitives working as fruit pickers- including man on the run for 18 years- are arrested on the Costa Blanca

A POLISH man on the run for 18 years from