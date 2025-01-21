Horror in Ronda: Man nearly has femoral artery severed in daylight knife attack while out walking his dog with his girlfriend in Spain

A MAN has been arrested in Ronda after allegedly stabbing a rival in the leg during a broad daylight attack, missing his femoral artery by mere centimetres.

The incident took place on Calle Bella Vista when the 26-year-old victim was walking his dog with his girlfriend and a friend at 2pm on January 16 .

The 51-year old attacker, who had previously argued with the victim in a local café, approached with his partner and a third person and attacked without warning.

After an initial tussle, the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the inner thigh, causing a deep wound just centimetres from the femoral artery, according to medical professionals at Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda.

Both the attacker’s partner and the third person joined in the assault, beating both the stabbing victim and his companions.

In a further twist, it was revealed that the attacker was violating a restraining order against his partner – the same woman who he was with on the day and who joined in the assault.

Both accomplices have been reported for minor assault charges.

The Policia Nacional in Ronda launched an immediate investigation after receiving emergency calls about a man bleeding on the street.

Officers provided first aid before the victim was rushed to hospital.

Following witness testimonies and investigations, detectives identified the main perpetrator and his two accomplices.

The arrest, made on Monday, saw the suspect charged with grievous bodily harm and violating a restraining order.

He has been brought before the courts while investigations continue.