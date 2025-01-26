Study reveals most Spaniards want shorter work days

A STUDY has revealed most Spaniards want to see the work day shortened, according to Instituto DyM.

Some two out of three people want to see the government, trade unions and business people work together to reduce the number of working hours.

Just 23% of people agreed with the Ministry of Work’s decision to only negotiate with trade unions.

Over 67% of those asked thought they could achieve the same results despite working 2.5 hours fewer each week.

This view is common across the political spectrum, with both Vox and Sumar agreeing the same work can be produced in less time.

It comes as businesses across the world shorten their work days, offering employees ‘better work life balance’ and increasing profits as an added bonus.

OECD 2016 data shows that out of ten countries with the highest GDP, seven also have the world’s shortest working hours, including: Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

A shorter work day not only gives you more time, but could also improve your mental and physical health.

According to research University College London, long work hours can more than double the risk of developing depression.

A study by the Mayo Clinic also revealed workers who spend four or more hours sitting at a desk daily have a 125 percent increase in heart disease risk alongside a 50% increased risk of dying from any cause.

Instituto DyM is a market research company with offices in both Madrid and Barcelona.