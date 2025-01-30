30 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Jan, 2025 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

BMW driver jailed in southern Spain after killing a baby in a hit-and-run while high on a cocktail of drugs

by
Police corruption in Spain latest: Guardia Civil officer and his brother are accused of leading drug trafficking ring in Campo de Gibraltar

A BMW driver who killed a baby while high on a cocktail of drugs in a hit-and-run in Sevilla has been sent to jail for three years.

The tragic incident occurred in Castiblanco de los Arroyos in November 2020, when Jose María VV, 25 at the time, mowed down a mother and her baby daughter at a zebra crossing in the middle of the afternoon.

Jose Maria had been overtaking a slow-moving car above the speed limit when he crashed into the mother pushing a pram while high on a deadly mix of heroin, cocaine, cannabis, and opiates.

READ MORE: Explosion at firework factory in Spain causes life-changing injuries to three workers

The tragic incident occurred in the Castiblanco de los Arroyos area of Sevilla in November 2020

Instead of stopping and getting out of the car, Jose Maria immediately dashed off, leaving his victims to be helped by passersby.

They were rushed to a medical centre, where the mother was found to have suffered severe injuries all over her body, including a broken spine. 

Tragically, the baby died a few hours later from her injuries.

READ MORE: WATCH: Narcos try to smuggle nearly half a tonne of cocaine into Spain in industrial machinery on a container ship

A few hours later, Jose Maria’s father called the police and admitted to what his son had done.

Jose Maria told the Guardia Civil that while he was driving, his lighter had fallen on the floor of the car, and that he bent down to pick it up. 

He explained that he had swerved to avoid a white vehicle and in doing so had hit the pram. He then claimed that he had fled the scene because he had heard shouting and he was ‘scared’.

During his trial, the court noted his confession to the authorities, which was made before he knew he was under investigation.

READ MORE: Ryanair boss O’Leary says Spain’s Consumer Affairs minister is a ‘crazy communist’ for fining company €107m over abusive practices

It was considered a mitigating circumstance in his relatively light sentence.

But the court also found that the 29-year-old had ignored the most basic rules of safe driving, especially the need to slow down near a pedestrian crossing, and that his driving was severely affected by the drugs.

José María defence lawyer pleaded for leniency based on his client’s drug addiction and delays in the legal process. 

The court accepted his confession and drug addiction as mitigating circumstances. However, it did not accept the argument there had been any undue delays in the legal process.

Jose Maria was sentenced to three years and seven months in jail in total, along with a five-year driving ban and confiscated his BMW.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain has the highest number of school drop outs in the EU after Romania, figures reveal
Previous Story

Spain has the highest number of school drop outs in the EU after Romania, figures reveal

Next Story

Watch: Young Spaniard sparks debate online after claiming migrants ‘don’t integrate’ and ‘bring crime’

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Young Spaniard sparks debate online after claiming migrants ‘don’t integrate’ and ‘bring crime’

A YOUNG Spaniard has sparked backlash online after claiming immigrants
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Madrid city - € 428

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Madrid city – € 428,000

We present a charming and cosy flat located just a