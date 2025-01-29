Ryanair boss O’Leary says Spain’s Consumer Affairs minister is a ‘crazy communist’ for fining company €107m over abusive practices

RYANAIR chairman Michael O’Leary has branded Spain’s Consumer Affairs minister, Pablo Bustinduy as a ‘crazy communist minister’.

The outburst came over fines totalling €179 million imposed by the ministry against the Irish airline and four other low-cost carriers over abusive practices including ‘illegal’ hand luggage charges.

“He believes that passengers can carry as much luggage as they want. And no, they can’t,” fumed O’Leary on Wednesday at a Brussels news conference.

READ MORE:

PABLO BUSTINDUY(La Moncloa image)

The penalties were imposed last November over supplements for hand luggage or for reserving adjacent seats to accompany family members and dependents.

The ruling is being appealed with Ryanair facing the biggest fine of €107 million.

O’Leary described the sanctions as ‘illegal’.

Pablo Bustinduy fired back, saying: “Ryanair’s strategy involves blackmail, pressure and also insults to pursue its objectives- to boost its profits”.

“Everyone can do what they want but I am the Minister of Consumer Affairs in the Government of Spain and my obligation is to protect the rights of consumers above the interests of any multinational or any millionaire tycoon, no matter how powerful they may be,” he added.

“We are going to continue to do it wherever it is necessary and to whomever it is necessary,” Bustinduy concluded.

This latest verbal spat is part of the ongoing war of words between Ryanair and Spain.

Last week, the president of airport operator, Aena, Maurici Lucena, described the decision of the Irish carrier to reduce services to several regional airports this year as ‘full-blown blackmail’.

Ryanair announced that flights to Jerez and Valladolid will end, with five other airports having scaled-down schedules.

It said that fees charged to carriers are too high, but Aena says they work out at €10.35 per passenger for the use of runways, walkways, and access to security services.