30 Jan, 2025
30 Jan, 2025 @ 11:25
Exclusive: Pret A Manger is coming to Malaga airport as part of Spain-wide expansion

MALAGA airport will soon be home to a Pret A Manger, the Olive Press can reveal.

The British cafeteria chain, which pulled in over €1billion in profits last year, is currently preparing a site in the travel hub’s arrivals lounge.

Pictures taken by the Olive Press (above) show the area currently boarded up, with signs on the wall bearing the Pret A Manger logo next to the words ‘coming soon’.

It comes after the chain first arrived to Spain in November 2023, when it opened a branch at Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

Pret A Manger was found in London more than 30 years ago and has seen impressive growth in recent years.

It now boasts at least 498 locations in Britain and more than 600 worldwide.

Following its arrival to Spain in 2023, Pret CEO Pano Christou said: “Pret’s growth in Europe is well underway and we are delighted to bring our freshly made products and organic coffee to even more people across the region.

“Opening our first Pret A Manger in Spain is another great moment for Pret and something I am personally excited about.

“Ibersol is the perfect partner to help us introduce the Pret experience to people in Barcelona first, and then across Spain and Portugal.”

