30 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Jan, 2025 @ 10:00
··
1 min read

‘We deserve respect!’: Spanish minister fumes over Ryanair row amid fears for Cadiz’s tourism industry

by

A SPANISH minister has called on Ryanair and Aena to settle their dispute after the budget carrier announced it was pulling out of Jerez airport.

The shock move was announced last week and led Aena, Spain’s leading airport operator, to brand it as ‘full-blown blackmail’.

Ryanair announced that flights to Jerez and Valladolid will end, with five other airports having scaled-down schedules.

The Irish carrier complained that fees charged to airlines are too high. Aena disagrees, saying they work out at €10.35 per passenger for the use of runways, walkways, and access to security services.

Now, the tourism minister for the southern region of Andalucia, Arturo Bernal, is demanding both sides to ‘reach an agreement’ that will allow Ryanair to continue its operations in Jerez.

Bernal said the airport is performing well, ‘is not in deficit’ and ‘deserves respect’.

Jerez airport is crucial to the local economy of Cadiz, which is surging in popularity internationally thanks to its beach resorts, which include the ‘surfers’ paradise’ of Tarifa.

Bernal said Ryanair’s flights are ‘essential’ for the tourism industry in Cadiz and that they should not be lost due to ‘commercial disagreements’.

He said the move to pull flights ‘has nothing to do with the conditions of the airport or with the interest or tourist appeal of the destination.’

The minister said a meeting to discuss the issue will be held on February 6.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pictured: US priest, 80, found ‘brutally murdered’ inside Malaga tourist flat

Next Story

El programa VIP de Pin Up Casino online: una experiencia para jugadores de Chile

Latest from Cadiz

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

El programa VIP de Pin Up Casino online: una experiencia para jugadores de Chile

En el mundo de los casinos en línea, el programa

Pictured: US priest, 80, found ‘brutally murdered’ inside Malaga tourist flat

AN American priest found dead in a Malaga tourist flat