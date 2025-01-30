Pictured: US priest, 80, found ‘brutally murdered’ inside Malaga tourist flat

AN American priest has been named as the 80-year-old tourist who was found dead in a Malaga tourist flat earlier this month.

Father Richard Gross suffered a serious blow to the head at around 8.30pm on January 20, when neighbours heard ‘screams of agony’ and called in police.

The Jesuit priest, from Massachusetts, was killed a day before he was due to board a cruise. There have been no arrests so far, reports El Español.

In a statement, the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus said: “Fr. Gross had served a long career at many schools and institutions as a dedicated chaplain, minister, and teacher. He will be missed.”

Father Gross taught at a number of schools, including the prestigious Phillips Academy boarding school, where he worked for more than a decade.

He later worked as a pastor at a string of universities, including the University of Conneticut, Vanderbilt and LaSalle.

Boston College High, where he had been living in a residence, said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Father Gross’s family, his brother Jesuits, and all those blessed by his ministry and friendship.

“We pray for his eternal peace and comfort for those mourning his loss.”

Father Gross had just arrived in Malaga for a short holiday when his body was discovered in the rental apartment on Calle Viento, just off the popular Calle Carreteria in the heart of the city’s tourist district.

Police immediately launched a murder investigation after his belongings were found stolen.

A neighbour reported hearing ‘screams of agony’ at around 9pm on the night of his death, according to SUR.

They were described as ‘the sounds of someone being murdered’ and suggested it sounded like someone was being smothered.

The body of an 80-year-old American was found with signs of violence in a tourist apartment on Calle Viento in Malaga’s historic centre. Googlemaps

The witness said: “I heard a man screaming so much. It felt like someone was smothering him with a pillow, and he was fighting back. The screams continued for about 10 minutes.”

Unable to figure out which flat the screams had come from, she spoke with another resident who hadn’t heard anything, initially calming her fears.

While some residents did contact emergency services and local police attended the scene that night, they were unable to locate the American occupant, who investigators believe was already dead.

Detectives have revealed that the man suffered a fatal head injury inside the flat, although the exact cause of the trauma remains unclear.