30 Jan, 2025
WATCH: Spanish police find nearly 300kg of hash floating in the Strait of Gibraltar after a week of intense narco activity

SPANISH police have discovered nearly 300kg of hash floating in the Strait of Gibraltar just a day after narco speed boats were spotted up and down the coast.

Patrol boats happened across the find on Wednesday while carrying out routine surveillance and control of the narco hotspot.

Officers hauled the three large burlap sacks on board and opened them up to find 270kg of illegal drugs inside.

Police found a reported 270kg of hash floating in the sea in three bales of drugs. Picture: Guardia Civil

Further patrols in the area failed to uncover more bales of hash floating in the sea.

It’s thought the drugs were dumped in the sea during a high speed chase between police and the narcos.

It comes after a wave of intense narco activity all along Spain’s Atlantic and Mediterranean coastline this week.

Recent storms are thought to have forced the ever-present narco boats to seek shelter along Spain’s shores and rivers.

A number of the speed boats were spotted in the mouth of the Guadalquivir river in, which feeds Sevilla, in broad daylight.

While others were spotted near Barbate, the tourist-friendly Playa Cristobal in Estepona and even as far east as El Cabo de Gato in Almeria.

One commentator called it ‘a clear message: they are in charge. Where authority does not prevail, crime takes its place.’

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

