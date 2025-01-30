WATCH: Spanish police find nearly 300kg of hash floating in the Strait of Gibraltar after a week of intense narco activity

SPANISH police have discovered nearly 300kg of hash floating in the Strait of Gibraltar just a day after narco speed boats were spotted up and down the coast.

Patrol boats happened across the find on Wednesday while carrying out routine surveillance and control of the narco hotspot.

Officers hauled the three large burlap sacks on board and opened them up to find 270kg of illegal drugs inside.

Police found a reported 270kg of hash floating in the sea in three bales of drugs. Picture: Guardia Civil

Further patrols in the area failed to uncover more bales of hash floating in the sea.

It’s thought the drugs were dumped in the sea during a high speed chase between police and the narcos.

It comes after a wave of intense narco activity all along Spain’s Atlantic and Mediterranean coastline this week.

Narcolanchas en Barbate mientras se disputaba esta semana el Open Surf Yerbabuena en la playa de la Hierbabuena.https://t.co/djMQPYJEDG pic.twitter.com/b40oPXPLqi — Niporwifi © (@niporwifi) January 30, 2025

Recent storms are thought to have forced the ever-present narco boats to seek shelter along Spain’s shores and rivers.

A number of the speed boats were spotted in the mouth of the Guadalquivir river in, which feeds Sevilla, in broad daylight.

Narcolanchas remontan el Guadalquivir a plena luz del día. Además de un desafío, es un mensaje claro: Mandan ellos. Allí donde la autoridad no se impone, el crimen ocupa su lugar. pic.twitter.com/mY8QFm1k9s — Policía S.XXI ? (@PoliciaSXXI) January 28, 2025

While others were spotted near Barbate, the tourist-friendly Playa Cristobal in Estepona and even as far east as El Cabo de Gato in Almeria.

One commentator called it ‘a clear message: they are in charge. Where authority does not prevail, crime takes its place.’