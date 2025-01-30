Irish mobster John Gilligan jailed after pink cocaine laboratory is found at his Costa Blanca villa

IRISH mobster John Gilligan is back behind bars after he was arrested last month when police discovered a pink cocaine drugs lab at his Orihuela Costa villa.

The 72-year-old was detained by the Policia Nacional on December 18 and remanded into custody by a judge.

Details of the Policia Nacional operation carried out in association with the UK’s National Crime Agency were only released on Thursday.

Gilligan’s latest detention comes after he was freed from prison in Ireland in 2013, where he served 17 years- mostly for drug dealing.

He served some additional time for offences committed while in prison, including being caught in possession of mobile phones and issuing threats against prison officers.

Raids were carried out against him and his associates in Spain in 2020.

Besides Gilligan’s latest arrest, eight others were detained by police who are members of a Macedonian criminal family based at La Alberca in Murcia.

They allegedly took orders from Gilligan to make and distribute different types of drugs in the Murcia region.

Two properties were searched in La Alberca where a ‘significant’ amount of pink cocaine- also known as tusi- was seized.

The laboratory at Gilligan’s villa, according to authorities, could have produced up to 600 kilos of tusi.

Items removed at various locations included 16 kilograms of tusi, two and a half kilos of cocaine, and 540 litres of illegal drug precursors.

Also seized were 93.5 kilos of cutting substances for the manufacture of synthetic drugs and a 75-litre drum of methylamine- a key ingredient in making methamphetamine which is highly flammable and toxic.

A revolver was found hidden at Gilligan’s home and numerous mobile phones were removed.

No trial date has been set but the police are not ruling out further arrests.