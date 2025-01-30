Pretty Woman and Chicago star Richard Gere to receive International Goya award in Spain

AMERICAN film star Richard Gere will be awarded the 2025 International Goya at next month’s Goya Awards in Granada.

Gere, who recently moved to the Madrid area with his Spanish wife Alejandra Silva, has starred in box office smashes like Pretty Woman and Chicago, while his most recent movie release was Oh Canada- the story of an American draft dodger.

He’s also done some TV work- appearing in the London-based CIA thriller, The Agency, which just finished its first season this month.

GERE, LAST NOVEMBER(Cordon Press image)

The International Goya was first awarded in 2022 with the previous three winners being Cate Blanchett, Juliette Binoche, and Sigourney Weaver.

The Goyas are Spain’s equivalent of the Oscars and will be held on February 8 at the Palacio de Congresos de Granada.

The International Goya was created to recognise personalities who contribute to cinema as an art that unites cultures and spectators from around the world.

The Goya jury said it has been awarded to Richard Gere for ‘his extraordinary contribution to cinematographic art, starring in some of the most iconic films in the history of cinema, and his social commitment developed over decades’.

Days of Heaven, An Officer and Gentleman, American Gigolo, and The Cotton Club are some of the other movies that Gere has starred in.

He will receive the International Goya in a year that marks the 50th anniversary of his debut on the big screen.

Over 30 years ago, he founded the Gere Foundation to channel his intense activism in favour of Tibet’s independence and the preservation of Tibetan culture championed by the Dalai Lama.

Gere has been a practising Buddhist since he since he was twenty years old and has also supported the rights of indigenous peoples, refugees and the homeless.

His foundation also supports an ambitious natural conservation project, Sierra a Mar, in Mexico.