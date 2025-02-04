4 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Feb, 2025 @ 11:33
·
1 min read

This tapas restaurant is officially the best in Spain after winning national competition

by

A RESTAURANT in Ciudad Real has Spain’s best tapas, according to the National Tapas and Pinchos Championship. 

Mirador de La Mancha was given the accolade for their partridge, corn and escabeche tapas.

Photo: Mirador de La Mancha/Facebook

Chefs Ivan Anaya and Javier Donaire competed alongside 31 Spanish restaurants for the prize at the Madrid Fusion food convention. 

It was followed by Orixe do Campo, Lugo with their Petisco Larpeiro tapas, a scallop tartare with avocado cream, Porco Celta ham foam and semi-dried tomato on New York roll. 

Finally, third place went to Martina, Albacete for their Manda Webos dish, where a metal chicken overlooks an ‘egg’ filled with jamon and egg whites, followed by emulsified yoke and migas

QUIRKY: Martina’s dish is a tounge and cheek take on the phrase ‘manda huevos’ (I can’t believe it!)
Photo: Martina

Last year’s winner, ‘pigeon escabeche bombon’, hailed from Huesca’s Ansils Restaurant. 

A modern take on traditional game dishes, the tapas combined yoghurt, kimchi and pickled onion with pigeon, bacon and brandy.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Body of missing Swiss footballer, 24, is discovered in Alicante port
Previous Story

Body of missing Swiss footballer, 24, is discovered in Alicante port

Next Story

Two in five new jobs in Spain go to foreigners as unemployment falls to lowest level in 16 years

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Body of missing Swiss footballer, 24, is discovered in Alicante port

Body of missing Swiss footballer, 24, is discovered in Alicante port

AUTHORITIES have found the body of a Swiss amateur footballer

Watch: Wild boars storm shopping centre on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A SOUNDER of wild boars has been filmed running through